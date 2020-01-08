Un Hombre Solo brings dark NYC synth project to Stonewall Orlando

click to enlarge
The first Panic! event for 2020 aims the spotlights and smoke machines squarely at New York dark synth project Un Hombre Solo. Balancing a performative flair for the dramatic with the frantic EBM charge of the likes of Dive and Nitzer Ebb, this should be a set worth witnessing. Speaking of artists worth witnessing, local electronic project Mother Juno hasn’t played locally for a good bit and probably has a whole new set of songs to blast your eardrums and get them shoulders and feet a-twitchin’.
with Mother Juno | 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | Stonewall, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando
| $7
@ Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Jan. 10, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$7
