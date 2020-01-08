The Heard

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Un Hombre Solo brings dark NYC synth project to Stonewall Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM

un_hombre_solo.jpg
The first Panic! event for 2020 aims the spotlights and smoke machines squarely at New York dark synth project Un Hombre Solo. Balancing a performative flair for the dramatic with the frantic EBM charge of the likes of Dive and Nitzer Ebb, this should be a set worth witnessing. Speaking of artists worth witnessing, local electronic project Mother Juno hasn’t played locally for a good bit and probably has a whole new set of songs to blast your eardrums and get them shoulders and feet a-twitchin’.

with Mother Juno | 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | Stonewall, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $7

Event Details Un Hombre Solo, Mother Juno
@ Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 10, 9:30 p.m.
Price: $7
Location Details Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-373-0888
5pm- 2am Daily
