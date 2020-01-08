Orlando's Christopher Belt performs rare solo set at Orange County Library's Melrose Center

click to enlarge
Right before Xmas, we had the pleasure of taking in a rare solo set by Christopher Belt at Winter Park’s Dining Room house space. From the unassuming way that Belt picked up his guitar and immediately started gently playing fingerpicked melodies, to an abrasive middle section where he worked away at the surface of his instrument, scraping and tapping for new sound possibilities, we were enraptured. Belt confessed that he does not do solo gigs that often, so all the more reason to hightail it over to the Melrose Center this Saturday. The combo show-recording session is free but we recommend that you RSVP, as these tend to fill up fast.
3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 | The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info/melrose
| free
