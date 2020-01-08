The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Gist

Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest brings a blast of theater to Orlando Shakes

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge Jody Christopherson in St. Kilda
  • Jody Christopherson in St. Kilda
So what were your excuses for not attending Orlando Fringe festival last May? We bet none of them apply to this year-opening small-scale sampler. “It’s too long.” Rather than two weeks of shows, Winter Mini Fest is a compact four days – more of a long weekend than a term at summer camp. “There are too many choices.” Instead of the full festival’s 150-ish shows, you’ll have “only” 22 shows and four staged readings to choose from, which might prove easier for the indecisive. “Too hot.” Well, it ain’t exactly icy here in January, but you probably won’t be dripping sweat. “Too expensive.” Nope, not even close; try again. “No parking!” You might have a point there, if enough people start taking advantage of this intimate, hand-picked selection of shows, but for now, that excuse won’t fly either. See you at the Shakespeare Center!

various times Thursday-Sunday | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-648-0077 | ofwinterminifest.com | $3-$15

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest
@ Orlando Shakes
812 E. Rollins St.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Jan. 9-12
Price: $3-$15
Theater
Map
Location Details Orlando Shakes
812 E. Rollins St.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-447-1700
Theater
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest @ Orlando Shakes

    • Jan. 9-12 $3-$15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  2. Michael Jordan apparel store headed to downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice Read More

  4. More cars were shot on Central Florida highways, and police still don't know the motive Read More

  5. Meet two Florida congressional candidates pushing wildly stupid QAnon conspiracy theories Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation