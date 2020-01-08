Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest brings a blast of theater to Orlando Shakes

click to enlarge
So what were your excuses for not attending Orlando Fringe festival last May? We bet none of them apply to this year-opening small-scale sampler. “It’s too long.” Rather than two weeks of shows, Winter Mini Fest is a compact four days – more of a long weekend than a term at summer camp. “There are too many choices.” Instead of the full festival’s 150-ish shows, you’ll have “only” 22 shows and four staged readings to choose from, which might prove easier for the indecisive. “Too hot.” Well, it ain’t exactly icy here in January, but you probably won’t be dripping sweat. “Too expensive.” Nope, not even close; try again. “No parking!” You might have a point there, if enough people start taking advantage of this intimate, hand-picked selection of shows, but for now, that excuse won’t fly either. See you at the Shakespeare Center!
various times Thursday-Sunday | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-648-0077 | ofwinterminifest.com
| $3-$15
