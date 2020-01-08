The Gist

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Holy Land Is Changing Its Experience

The rumors are false, The Holy Land Experience is not shutting down, but it is changing. - LINK

Central Florida is sending prayers as well as much needed help to Puerto Rico in the wake of those deadly tornadoes. - LINK

How about kicking back with some baked goods and brews?? Sounds good right? You can enjoy a special pairing event tonight. - LINK



The Orlando Magic take to the hard court tonight. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


