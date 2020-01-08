The Heard

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Heard

KRS-One returns to Orlando to exhibit hip-hop excellence at the Abbey

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge KRS-One
  • KRS-One
Hip-hop scholar and innovator KRS-One hasn’t played Orlando for a few years now, but 2020 is starting musically strong with the MC delivering a masterclass in rap. KRS-One has been at it since the late 1980s, when his project Boogie Down Productions released the still-untouchable Criminal Minded, and from then on it’s been a neverending stream of unforgettable anthems – “Sound of da Police,” “South Bronx” – and audacious moves – collaborating with REM, penning the weighty The Gospel of Hip-Hop, lecturing at colleges like Virginia State University and Sacramento State – and there’s still more to come from KRS-One. This show will most likely sell out, so we recommend you buy your tickets early.

with E-Turn, MC Spitsoul, Swizzy B | 8 p.m. Jan. 11 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | facebook.com/abbeyorlando | $20-$25

