Grace Potter returns to her bluesy roots at Orlando's House of Blues

She’s ditched former backing band the Nocturnals, but Grace Potter won’t let the sun go down on her. The split seems to be echoed in the title of her latest solo album, Daylight
, which sees Potter return to a bluesier sound after spending a few years on the poppier side of things. The return to her roots came just in time for Potter to make her Grand Ole Opry debut this past November. Potter kicks off the extensive U.S. leg of her current tour this week, with this show at House of Blues being only the third date of the tour. See what the new day has in store for her.
with Devon Gilfillian | 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando
| $31-$75.25
