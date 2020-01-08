The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The Heard

Grace Potter returns to her bluesy roots at Orlando's House of Blues

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge grace_potter_tour.jpg
She’s ditched former backing band the Nocturnals, but Grace Potter won’t let the sun go down on her. The split seems to be echoed in the title of her latest solo album, Daylight, which sees Potter return to a bluesier sound after spending a few years on the poppier side of things. The return to her roots came just in time for Potter to make her Grand Ole Opry debut this past November. Potter kicks off the extensive U.S. leg of her current tour this week, with this show at House of Blues being only the third date of the tour. See what the new day has in store for her.

with Devon Gilfillian | 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $31-$75.25

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Grace Potter
@ House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m.
Price: $31-$66.25
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-934-2583
10:30am and 1pm Gospel Brunch Sunday; 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday; 11am- midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-1:30am Thursday-Saturday
Music Club, American, Breakfast/Brunch and Southern/Soul
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Grace Potter @ House of Blues

    • Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m. $31-$66.25
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In a major overhaul, Orlando's Holy Land Experience will end all theatrical productions Read More

  2. Michael Jordan apparel store headed to downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice Read More

  4. Meet two Florida congressional candidates pushing wildly stupid QAnon conspiracy theories Read More

  5. More cars were shot on Central Florida highways, and police still don't know the motive Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation