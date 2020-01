Enzian Theater screens cult classic musical biopic parody Walk Hard

It’s kind of surprising that, a musical parody of rock & roll biopics, didn’t do well at the box office. The 2007 film only grossed $20 million upon its release, but word of mouth has turned it into a modern cult classic. The film stars John C. Reilly as the titular Dewey Cox, a stand-in for every Jim Morrison, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Ray Charles to ever have a film version of their lives made. The script, by director Jake Kasdan and the King of Aughts Comedy, Judd Apatow, skewers everyone from the Beatles to Bowie, with plenty of references geared toward rock history buffs. The songs written for the soundtrack are genuinely good, with the dirty-minded “Let’s Duet” as an obvious standout. So if you hate musical comedies, be warned: You don’t want none of this shit.9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 | Enzian Theater, 1300 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press