Dub reggae alchemist Lee "Scratch" Perry returns to Orlando in February

He last graced the City Beautiful with his otherworldly presence in early 2018, playing Super Ape from start to finish for a packed house at the Social, and now outsider reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry is returning next month as part of a Florida(!) tour.
Perry closed out 2019 in style with the release of his dream-team collaboration with Adrian Sherwood and Brian Eno "Here Come the Warm Dreads."
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.