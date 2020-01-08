The Heard

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Dub reggae alchemist Lee "Scratch" Perry returns to Orlando in February

Posted By on Wed, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
He last graced the City Beautiful with his otherworldly presence in early 2018, playing Super Ape from start to finish for a packed house at the Social, and now outsider reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry is returning next month as part of a Florida(!) tour.

Perry closed out 2019 in style with the release of his dream-team collaboration with Adrian Sherwood and Brian Eno "Here Come the Warm Dreads."

Lee "Scratch" Perry headlines the Social on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


