Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia
More Latinx people voted for the Trump/Pence ticket during the 2016 presidential election than any other racial minority.
That's one reason Vice President Mike Pence is being dispatched to Kissimmee to rally Latinx supporters of President Donald Trump.
Central Florida has a large population of Puerto Rican and other Latinx residents, and Kissimmee experienced especially rapid growth during the months of evacuations from the island following Hurricane Maria
in 2017.
Twenty-eight percent of the Latinx vote went Republican in the last presidential election, according to CNN's exit polls. Asian American voters were a close second, casting 27 percent of their ballots for Trump/Pence over Clinton/The Guy We Forgot The Way We Would Have Forgotten Pence If He Lost (Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine). The next-largest chunk of minority votes came from Black people, 8 percent of whom voted GOP.
The "Latinos for Trump
" event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Nación de Fe, on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.
