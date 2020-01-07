The Heard

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

'Schoolhouse Rock Live!' to drop knowledge on Orlando kids (and nostalgic adults)

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM

PHOTO COURTESY SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Schoolhouse Rock Live/Facebook
Though the recent death of singer and trumpeter Jack Sheldon has somewhat cast a pall over this event, it will no doubt be a delightful and educational treat nevertheless. Sheldon's voice would be familiar to Gen Xers who grew up seeing Schoolhouse Rock between Saturday-morning cartoons; the Florida native sang the iconic "Just a Bill" and "Conjunction Junction."

This live-action version of the well-loved series follows "Tom," a new schoolteacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. Tom tries to relax by watching TV, but various characters emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with music.

We couldn't pick our fourth-grade teacher out of a lineup, but we can still sing every word of "Lolly Lolly Lolly (Get Your Adverbs Here)," so Tom should probably just relax – and you should probably bring your kids to see this show.

Event Details Schoolhouse Rock Live!
@ Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 12, 3 p.m.
Price: $25
Theater
Map


