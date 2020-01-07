Tuesday, January 7, 2020
More cars were shot on Central Florida highways, and police still don't know the motive
Posted
By Solomon Gustavo
on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Four cars driving on I-4 near the Orange-Osceola county line were struck by gunfire around 5 a.m. Monday, say Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies. There were no injuries.
Officials think the shooter was in a car headed westbound but have no idea why they were shooting into traffic.
"We don't know the motive yet. We're working on that. It's very early in the investigation," Maj. Jacob Ruiz told WESH 2
. A photo shows a bullet hole in a car door just below the driver-side mirror.
The mysterious shooting comes days after someone shooting BBs or pellets opened fire
on random cars driving on I-4 and I-95 near the Seminole-Volusia county line. There were no injuries then either – just more frightened drivers, damage to windows and cars, and more unknown motives.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: I4 shooting, I-4, Orange County, Osceola, guns, motives, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.