Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Mansplaining Convention Coming To Florida

If you can't understand the men in your life, you might want to attend Orlando's upcoming mansplaining convention. - LINK

How would you feel if the state of Florida made the day after Halloween a holiday? It could be a real thing. - LINK



This is so sad. A car appears to have killed a Florida Panther, the first recorded Florida Panther death this year. - LINK

A Whitney Houston Tribute Show is coming to Central Florida. - LINK

Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m.

