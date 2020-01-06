Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 6, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida kids jump Florida man allegedly trying to kidnap one of them

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
A Florida man allegedly attempted to grab and abduct a child standing near the entrance of the Viaport Mall arcade in Leesburg.

This Florida man, though, evidently didn't account for a group of Florida kids to intervene. The attempted kidnapping victim's friends – a flock of 10 kids and teens, including an 18-year-old – jumped the man, 27-year-old Tyler Rathel, forcing him out to the parking lot, says Leesburg Police.

In earshot of the scrum, police noticed the commotion and went to investigate, reports WFTV 9, where they found out Ratchel was attempting to recruit kids to sell marijuana for him.

“If an adult who doesn’t know a child, is grabbing the kid by the arm, and trying to pull them (away), they’re up to no good,” Lt. Joe Iozzi, a Leesburg Police spokesman, told WFTV. Also, though police acknowledge the kids did what they had to do, they urge people to call law enforcement when they are in or see trouble.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  2. Sanford apartment using doggie DNA to make sure pet owners pick up waste Read More

  3. Manatee County man says he was awakened by burglar sucking his toes Read More

  4. A Florida woman is selling a chicken tender shaped like a manatee for $5,000 Read More

  5. Coasts of Volusia and Flagler counties are hot spots for cooler-weather whale watching Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation