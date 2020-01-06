Band of the Week: Chalet Girl

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youLili Trombo — Lead vocals/guitarKaylie Sang — BassCat Kaiser — Drums/backup vocalsLili and I (Cat) started playing music together back in January of 2018. Later in the year, probably about August, we brought Kaylie on board, and we played our first show the following December.We currently don't have anything released, but we just finished recording our first single with Mason Krüg at Studio Krüg, and we have a live session with Young At Heart Production due to be released any day now.Fuzzy, vintage, bangers, bops, and balladsHonestly, our first show at Will's Pub in January 2019 was pretty memorable. We had a pretty amazing crowd for being completely new, and it was so wonderfully overwhelming. We also played a Halloween show this past October where we all dressed up as characters fromand covered the theme song from the show, so that was pretty rad.We love everyone we've played with, but in terms of frequency, we definitely play with Like Father and Flagman quite a bit. They are some of the sweetest, funniest boys you will ever meet, and they're all so ridiculously talented.It's pronounced "shall-aye" not "shallot." It's French. The "t" is silent.Another shout out to Montgomery Drive/Marshal. He's our absolute favorite thing about the Orlando music scene. Again, we love him. Our least favorite thing is probably the fact that it always seems to rain when we're unloading gear, but as soon as we're done, it stops. It's like FloridaThings to come:- Our first single we're hoping to release in early March of 2020- A four-song live session with Young At Heart Production due to be released very soon!