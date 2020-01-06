The Heard

Monday, January 6, 2020

Band of the Week: Chalet Girl

Posted By on Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Chalet Girl.

Chalet Girl is playing the Final Punk on the Patio on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with Flashlights, Like Father, and No Handouts.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
Lili Trombo — Lead vocals/guitar
Kaylie Sang — Bass
Cat Kaiser — Drums/backup vocals

When did the band form?
Lili and I (Cat) started playing music together back in January of 2018. Later in the year, probably about August, we brought Kaylie on board, and we played our first show the following December.



Currently available releases:
We currently don't have anything released, but we just finished recording our first single with Mason Krüg at Studio Krüg, and we have a live session with Young At Heart Production due to be released any day now.

Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Fuzzy, vintage, bangers, bops, and ballads

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Honestly, our first show at Will's Pub in January 2019 was pretty memorable. We had a pretty amazing crowd for being completely new, and it was so wonderfully overwhelming. We also played a Halloween show this past October where we all dressed up as characters from Adventure Time and covered the theme song from the show, so that was pretty rad.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We love everyone we've played with, but in terms of frequency, we definitely play with Like Father and Flagman quite a bit. They are some of the sweetest, funniest boys you will ever meet, and they're all so ridiculously talented.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
It's pronounced "shall-aye" not "shallot." It's French. The "t" is silent.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Another shout out to Montgomery Drive/Marshal. He's our absolute favorite thing about the Orlando music scene. Again, we love him. Our least favorite thing is probably the fact that it always seems to rain when we're unloading gear, but as soon as we're done, it stops. It's like Florida knows.

Any big news to share?
Things to come:
- Our first single we're hoping to release in early March of 2020
- A four-song live session with Young At Heart Production due to be released very soon!

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


