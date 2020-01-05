Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Bloggytown

Coasts of Volusia and Flagler counties are hot spots for cooler-weather whale watching

Posted By on Sun, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge RIGHT WHALE PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Right whale photo via Adobe Stock
Annual whale migration has just begun, boosting the odds of glimpsing the massive creatures near the Orlando area, and few ocean sights are as infrequent and glorious.

There are Central Florida beaches where whales have been spotted this migration season already, and we'll likely see more, offering local whale watchers a couple of fleeting outposts.

An endangered North Atlantic right whale mother and calf were seen off the coast of Ormond-by-the-Sea in Volusia County, reported the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Marine Resource Council officials are unsure if the mother and calf are the same spotted off Georgia or another pairing, so there could be two, or even four, endangered right whales cruising down the Volusia coast currently.

Since the New Year began, humpback whale sightings off the Flagler and Volusia county coasts have been reported daily to the Marine Resources Council, said whale sighting hotline coordinator Julie Albert to the News-Journal.



Ormond-by-the-Sea, which has been making out as a real whale hotspot to start the year, had humpbacks seen on consecutive days. A humpback was seen off of Flagler Beach on Wednesday.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida woman is selling a chicken tender shaped like a manatee for $5,000 Read More

  2. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  3. Hillsborough County group wants to memorialize local lynching victims Read More

  4. Orlando home prices more than doubled in the last 10 years Read More

  5. Florida Chamber of Commerce actively opposing amendment to legalize recreational marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation