The LGBT+ Center Orlando opens Harlem Renaissance exhibit, 'As Gay as It Was Black'

The LGBT+ Center Orlando is presentinga traveling exhibit of the Stonewall National Museum & Archives, starting with an opening this Friday night.The celebration of Black and queer history will include a special performance by Tymisha Harris, who co-created and stars in the off-Broadwaya "burlesque cabaret dream play" about the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar.The opening is Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking and admission are free. The LGBT+ Center is located at 946 N. Mills Ave., but visitors may park across the street at Addition Financial, located at 947 N. Mills Ave.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press