Friday, January 3, 2020

The LGBT+ Center Orlando opens Harlem Renaissance exhibit, 'As Gay as It Was Black'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge Tymisha Harris in 'Josephine' - PHOTO VIA THE CENTER/TWITTER
  • Photo via The Center/Twitter
  • Tymisha Harris in 'Josephine'
The LGBT+ Center Orlando is presenting The Harlem Renaissance – As Gay as It Was Black, a traveling exhibit of the Stonewall National Museum & Archives, starting with an opening this Friday night.

The celebration of Black and queer history will include a special performance by Tymisha Harris, who co-created and stars in the off-Broadway Josephine, a "burlesque cabaret dream play" about the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar.

The opening is Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Parking and admission are free. The LGBT+ Center is located at 946 N. Mills Ave., but visitors may park across the street at Addition Financial, located at 947 N. Mills Ave.

There will also be complimentary light bites and a cash bar. Check out more on the Facebook event page.

