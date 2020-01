Orlando's Tapa Toro offers nonalcoholic specialty cocktails for 'Dry January'

click to enlarge Photo via tapa Toro/Twitter

Tapa Toro's "Virgo Russian" and "Fauxjito"

The concept of "Dry January" is always a fabulous idea, especially after the excesses of the holiday party season and, of course, New Year's Eve. I-Drive tapas bar Tapa Toro just announced via Twitter they're featuring two new "mocktails" each week throughout January – "in solidarity!" with fellow winter teetotalers.Currently, they are serving a "Virgo Russian" and the Tapa Toro "Fauxjito," but offerings will change each week.In 2018, we urged readers "Please don’t call it a mocktail," as alcohol-free drinks with the essential cocktail balance of tart or bitter with sweet or herbal could just be called, right?"Well, no, that doesn't quite convey the complexity of the drinks we're talking about," said food and beverage journalist Julia Bainbridge. "A drink could reference a cold-pressed apple juice or a lapsang souchong tea or, hell, a glass of water." Bainbridge noted "no one likes the word mocktail, but we need something to signify that this is more than just a Coke or a cranberry-seltzer."Whatever you call them, when Orlando restaurants and bars (especially destination joints on I-Drive) offer seasonal nonalcoholic beverages, it creates a more complete experience of drinking out with friends, supporting healthy habits and people in recovery from addiction.Tapa Toro is located at Icon Park, and has a full-service bar with flamenco dancing and a 12-seat paella pit. You can take a virtual tour of the place to see it's a visual treat inside and out.You can visit their website, tapatoro.com , to see the rotating Dry January list. An "evening in Spain" without booze? You got this.