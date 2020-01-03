Orlando's Tapa Toro offers nonalcoholic specialty cocktails for 'Dry January'

click to enlarge
-
Photo via tapa Toro/Twitter
-
Tapa Toro's "Virgo Russian" and "Fauxjito"
The concept of "Dry January" is always a fabulous idea, especially after the excesses of the holiday party season and, of course, New Year's Eve. I-Drive tapas bar Tapa Toro just announced via Twitter
they're featuring two new "mocktails" each week throughout January – "in solidarity!" with fellow winter teetotalers.
Currently, they are serving a "Virgo Russian" and the Tapa Toro "Fauxjito," but offerings will change each week.
In 2018, we urged readers
"Please don’t call it a mocktail," as alcohol-free drinks with the essential cocktail balance of tart or bitter with sweet or herbal could just be called drinks
, right?
"Well, no, that doesn't quite convey the complexity of the drinks we're talking about," said food and beverage journalist Julia Bainbridge. "A drink could reference a cold-pressed apple juice or a lapsang souchong tea or, hell, a glass of water." Bainbridge noted "no one likes the word mocktail, but we need something to signify that this is more than just a Coke or a cranberry-seltzer."
Whatever you call them, when Orlando restaurants and bars (especially destination joints on I-Drive) offer seasonal nonalcoholic beverages, it creates a more complete experience of drinking out with friends, supporting healthy habits and people in recovery from addiction.
Tapa Toro is located at Icon Park, and has a full-service bar with flamenco dancing and a 12-seat paella pit. You can take a virtual tour
of the place to see it's a visual treat inside and out.
You can visit their website, tapatoro.com
, to see the rotating Dry January list. An "evening in Spain" without booze? You got this.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.