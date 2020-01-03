Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

Tip Jar

Orlando's Tapa Toro offers nonalcoholic specialty cocktails for 'Dry January'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Tapa Toro's "Virgo Russian" and "Fauxjito" - PHOTO VIA TAPA TORO/TWITTER
  • Photo via tapa Toro/Twitter
  • Tapa Toro's "Virgo Russian" and "Fauxjito"
The concept of "Dry January" is always a fabulous idea, especially after the excesses of the holiday party season and, of course, New Year's Eve. I-Drive tapas bar Tapa Toro just announced via Twitter they're featuring two new "mocktails" each week throughout January – "in solidarity!" with fellow winter teetotalers.

Currently, they are serving a "Virgo Russian" and the Tapa Toro "Fauxjito," but offerings will change each week.

In 2018, we urged readers "Please don’t call it a mocktail," as alcohol-free drinks with the essential cocktail balance of tart or bitter with sweet or herbal could just be called drinks, right?

"Well, no, that doesn't quite convey the complexity of the drinks we're talking about," said food and beverage journalist Julia Bainbridge. "A drink could reference a cold-pressed apple juice or a lapsang souchong tea or, hell, a glass of water." Bainbridge noted "no one likes the word mocktail, but we need something to signify that this is more than just a Coke or a cranberry-seltzer."



Whatever you call them, when Orlando restaurants and bars (especially destination joints on I-Drive) offer seasonal nonalcoholic beverages, it creates a more complete experience of drinking out with friends, supporting healthy habits and people in recovery from addiction.

Tapa Toro is located at Icon Park, and has a full-service bar with flamenco dancing and a 12-seat paella pit. You can take a virtual tour of the place to see it's a visual treat inside and out.

You can visit their website, tapatoro.com, to see the rotating Dry January list. An "evening in Spain" without booze? You got this.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  2. The long-rumored upcharge FastPass program at Disney World looks like it's finally about to launch Read More

  3. M&M World's move to Disney Springs is a major blow to Florida Mall Read More

  4. Orlando white nationalist candidate for U.S. Senate and President arrested in Melbourne Read More

  5. Someone is shooting BBs or pellets at random cars driving on I-4 and I-95 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation