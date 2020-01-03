Chuy's to celebrate King of Rock and Roll's birthday with free food for guests who dress like Elvis or Priscilla

"When Chuy’s first opened in 1982 on Barton Springs Road in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s founders hit the streets with $20 in search of something to put on the walls. They ended up buying an oversized velvet painting of Elvis, hanging it up in the restaurant and ultimately changing the course of the restaurant’s history forever. Soon customers were donating their own memorabilia, and swapping stories, establishing Elvis as the official Patron Saint of Chuy’s. Ever since, Chuy’s has been constructing shrines in his honor and celebrating the birthday of the The King of Rock & Roll."Food specials include a buck off the "Elvis Presley Memorial Combo," an enchilada plate served with a crispy beef taco and tostada chips dipped in queso, or the "Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken," a chicken breast breaded with Lay’s potato chips and fried, served with green chile sauce.
