Friday, January 3, 2020

Chuy's to celebrate King of Rock and Roll's birthday with free food for guests who dress like Elvis or Priscilla

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM

click image It's a bouncing baby burrito! - PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
  • It's a bouncing baby burrito!
Wednesday, Jan. 8, would have been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday, and fun-bunch Tex-Mex chain Chuy's wants to celebrate.

In honor of the King, customers can get free food if they come in dressed up: A free entree of their choice will be served to anyone cosplaying Elvis or his wife Priscilla (who had an equally memorable look). Chuy's will also be serving Blue Hawaiians – a cocktail of blue curaçao, Malibu rum, pineapple juice and lime juice – and the King’s Punch, a tiki-style rum punch.

“Elvis is our patron saint at Chuy’s and we love to celebrate his life with a birthday party every year,” says Chuy’s spokesperson Ashley Ingle. The story of Elvis and Chuy's goes all the way back to the beginning:
"When Chuy’s first opened in 1982 on Barton Springs Road in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s founders hit the streets with $20 in search of something to put on the walls. They ended up buying an oversized velvet painting of Elvis, hanging it up in the restaurant and ultimately changing the course of the restaurant’s history forever. Soon customers were donating their own memorabilia, and swapping stories, establishing Elvis as the official Patron Saint of Chuy’s. Ever since, Chuy’s has been constructing shrines in his honor and celebrating the birthday of the The King of Rock & Roll."
Food specials include a buck off the "Elvis Presley Memorial Combo," an enchilada plate served with a crispy beef taco and tostada chips dipped in queso, or the "Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken," a chicken breast breaded with Lay’s potato chips and fried, served with green chile sauce.

What idiot called it "Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken" and not "Love Me Tenders"? We'll never know.



