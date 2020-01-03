Chuy's to celebrate King of Rock and Roll's birthday with free food for guests who dress like Elvis or Priscilla

Wednesday, Jan. 8, would have been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday, and fun-bunch Tex-Mex chain Chuy's wants to celebrate.In honor of the King, customers can get free food if they come in dressed up: A free entree of their choice will be served to anyone cosplaying Elvis or his wife Priscilla (who had an equally memorable look). Chuy's will also be serving Blue Hawaiians – a cocktail of blue curaçao, Malibu rum, pineapple juice and lime juice – and the King’s Punch, a tiki-style rum punch.“Elvis is our patron saint at Chuy’s and we love to celebrate his life with a birthday party every year,” says Chuy’s spokesperson Ashley Ingle. The story of Elvis and Chuy's goes all the way back to the beginning:Food specials include a buck off the "Elvis Presley Memorial Combo," an enchilada plate served with a crispy beef taco and tostada chips dipped in queso, or the "Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken," a chicken breast breaded with Lay’s potato chips and fried, served with green chile sauce.What idiot called it "Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken" and not "Love Me Tenders"? We'll never know.

