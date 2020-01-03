The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

The Heard

Central Floridian blues master Selwyn Birchwood to play the New Standard this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eventbrite/Facebook
Blues will never die, and guitarist and singer Selwyn Birchwood is going to make sure of that, dammit. His combination of old-school blues and modern blues-rock has been propelling him on a never-ending tour across the U.S, where his wailing guitar and heartbroken songs can be heard by blues fans everywhere.

An Orlando native, Birchwood is set to play Winter Park’s the New Standard this Saturday as part of an extensive Florida tour.

Selwyn Birchwood. Saturday, Jan. 4. $20-$50. 9 p.m. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park. facebook.com/dextersnewstandard


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  2. The long-rumored upcharge FastPass program at Disney World looks like it's finally about to launch Read More

  3. M&M World's move to Disney Springs is a major blow to Florida Mall Read More

  4. Orlando white nationalist candidate for U.S. Senate and President arrested in Melbourne Read More

  5. Someone is shooting BBs or pellets at random cars driving on I-4 and I-95 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation