Central Floridian blues master Selwyn Birchwood to play the New Standard this weekend

Blues will never die, and guitarist and singer Selwyn Birchwood is going to make sure of that, dammit. His combination of old-school blues and modern blues-rock has been propelling him on a never-ending tour across the U.S, where his wailing guitar and heartbroken songs can be heard by blues fans everywhere.An Orlando native, Birchwood is set to play Winter Park’s the New Standard this Saturday as part of an extensive Florida tour.

