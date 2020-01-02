Thursday, January 2, 2020
The 'Jurassic World' live-action show to bring the chaos to Orlando in January
Posted
By Kyla Fields
on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 6:58 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Jurassic World Live Tour
The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing to dinos back to life to thrill Orlando, from Jan. 17-20. We first told you about it last March
, but now the dates have finally been announced.
This captivating live show is loosely based on the plots of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, as the audience is swept up into chaos after an Indominus rex escapes and wreaks havoc on the park. Shocker. Help save their newest dinosaur from a terrible fate, join forces with scientists to unravel a corrupt plan, and meet a few iconic dinosaurs along the way, like the Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.
Fri.-Sun., Jan. 17-20. Different showtimes daily. $20 & up. Amway Center, 400 W Church Street. amwayarena.com
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
Photo courtesy of Jurassic World Live Tour
Tags: Jurassic World Live Tour, amway arena, orlando, florida, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.