Thursday, January 2, 2020

The 'Jurassic World' live-action show to bring the chaos to Orlando in January

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 6:58 PM

The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing to dinos back to life to thrill Orlando, from Jan. 17-20. We first told you about it last March, but now the dates have finally been announced.

This captivating live show is loosely based on the plots of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, as the audience is swept up into chaos after an Indominus rex escapes and wreaks havoc on the park. Shocker. Help save their newest dinosaur from a terrible fate, join forces with scientists to unravel a corrupt plan, and meet a few iconic dinosaurs along the way, like the Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

Fri.-Sun., Jan. 17-20. Different showtimes daily. $20 & up. Amway Center, 400 W Church Street. amwayarena.com
