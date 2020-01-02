The Heard

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Rockabilly enigma Unknown Hinson returns to Orlando in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Eventbrite/Facebook
Psychobilly mystery man Unknown Hinson has announced a lengthy run of tour dates stretching through January and February, and in and amongst a smattering of Florida shows, there is a triumphant return to Will's Pub.

The "400-year-old hillbilly vampire" recently threw down at November's Adult Swim Festival as part of the "Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede."

Unknown Hinson headlines Will's Pub on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


