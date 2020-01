If you love thrills, start your year off right by saving money and hopping on this limited time offer for Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Guests can now pay for one Busch Gardens Fun Card, priced at $109.99, and visit either of the parks for free until the end of the year.According to BG, these Fun Cards provide admission to visit both parks, again and again until December 31, 2020. Blackout dates apply and this deal can only be purchased online.Also available for a limited-time, Florida parents can now register their kids under the age of 5 for a Preschool Card to enjoy free admission to both parks, including the popular Sesame Street Safari of Fun, through the end of 2020.Head to buschgardens.com to find out more about these new 2020 deals.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press