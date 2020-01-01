Tampa's Gino & the Goons join Orlando's Golden Pelicans to light up Will's Pub on Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Golden Pelicans

Against all odds, the holidays and their immediate aftermath are yielding a bumper crop of solid local punk shows. And this teamup between two Central Floridian greats – Orlandoans Golden Pelicans and Tampa's Gino & the Goons – is definitely no exception. Both bands strip their music down to the leanest and meanest of caveman essentials, and pepper every note with ingenious black humor and Rodney Dangerfield-level self-deprecation. We're just gonna pretend Santa gifted us with a mini-Total Fuck Off fest. – MM



with Gino & the Goons, the Palmettes | 9 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $5