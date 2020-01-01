Tampa's Gino & the Goons join Orlando's Golden Pelicans to light up Will's Pub on Friday

Against all odds, the holidays and their immediate aftermath are yielding a bumper crop of solid local punk shows. And this teamup between two Central Floridian greats – Orlandoans Golden Pelicans and Tampa's Gino & the Goons – is definitely no exception. Both bands strip their music down to the leanest and meanest of caveman essentials, and pepper every note with ingenious black humor and Rodney Dangerfield-level self-deprecation. We're just gonna pretend Santa gifted us with a mini-Total Fuck Off fest. – MM
with Gino & the Goons, the Palmettes | 9 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $5
