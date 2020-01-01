The Heard

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The Heard

Reconfigured West Coast punk legends Radolescents bring Cali punk to Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Jan 1, 2020 at 9:15 AM

Reconfigured West Coast punk legends Radolescents are coming to ring in the New Year right, and that's by playing the frantic and furious anthems on their 1981 classic "Blue Album" from start to finish. Radolescents are a band consisting of members pulled from throughout influential Calif punks Adolescents' long career arc – this particular incarnation is notable for playing the fan-revered debut album in its entirety. Even more notable is that the membership includes DI frontman Casey Royer and – pinch us – guitarist and gothic godhead Rikk Agnew, known for his immortal guitar work on Christian Death's peerless 1982 Only Theatre of Pain album, and concurrently playing music with chanteuse Gitane Demone. Heavy pilgrimage action here.

with the Hajj, Swift Knuckle Solution | 8 p.m. | Shovelhead Lounge, 900 S. U.S. Highway 17-92, Longwood | 407-332-9199 | facebook.com/shovelheadlounge | $12

