Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida has hired 87 18-year-olds as prison guards in the last six months

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 12:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Nearly six months after the minimum age to work as a correctional officer in Florida was dropped from 19 to 18, the state has hired 87 guards who met the lower threshold.

The new minimum age, approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, went into effect July 1. It was designed to help alleviate a worker shortage in the state prison system, but it remains too early to tell if hiring 18-year-olds will make a significant dent in the ongoing need for more guards.

At the end of 2018, the Florida Department of Corrections counted nearly 2,000 vacancies, department spokeswoman Michelle Glady said in March. The turnover rate for correctional officers last year was 29 percent, Glady said. Corrections Secretary Mark Inch sees the lower minimum age as a new tool.
Corrections department ads on social media emphasize that no experience is needed for the jobs. click to tweet
“By expanding the hiring age for Florida’s correctional officers, we are opening more doors for young men and women to begin an honorable public safety career in our state,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday.

Since July, the corrections department has used social media to recruit younger applicants. The ads offer same-day job offers and emphasize that no experience is needed for the jobs. Tuition-reimbursement programs and starting salaries of $33,500 a year also are part of the marketing strategy.



Another incentive to work at state prisons was announced Monday. Prison officials said they will offer $1,000 bonuses to all new hires who complete correctional officer certification through the department or eligible state colleges.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  2. Disney has been on a land-buying spree. Here's why it probably isn't a new theme park Read More

  3. Waterford Lakes' newest addition might have unforeseen consequences for Pointe Orlando Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando is ending its theatrical orca shows, but they still have a long road ahead Read More

  5. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith was warned at the Vatican for holding hands with his husband Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation