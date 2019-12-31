Bloggytown

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Florida grandma tasered by police day after Christmas, on her 70th birthday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge Barbara Pinkney - SCREENSHOT VIA 11ALIVE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via 11Alive/YouTube
  • Barbara Pinkney
A 70-year-old woman was tasered three times at her front door and arrested the day after Christmas.

Barbara Pinkney, a grandmother who was also celebrating her birthday on Dec. 26, said she was tasered by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies who came to her home to serve an arrest warrant to her grandson, Tevin Turner, for violation of probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Pinkney said she told the deputies that her grandson wasn't home and refused to let them inside, according to a report from WFLA. Video shot by Pinkney's grandson's wife shows the septuagenarian trying to close the door on the deputies, then a deputy grabs the grandmother by the wrist and Pinkney is tased.

"I was just hollering. I was scared. I didn’t know what else to do. I was just hollering," Pinkney told WFLA, which reported that she was hit with a taser in her left arm, back and upper back, and was held to the ground by a deputy's knee.



Shortly after deputies arrived at 7:30 a.m. the day after Christmas, Pinkney was arrested for obstruction and resisting an officer.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it will investigate why deputies used the taser three times on the 70-year-old.

