Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Bloggytown

Deltona man partially blows off hand while lighting firework in car

Posted By on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
New Year's Eve is a night known for fireworks, but a warning: Don't light fireworks in your car. Not tonight, or ever.

Emergency officials say a Deltona man severed part of his right hand after removing the projectile from a firework and igniting the fuse while in a car.

Officials say the explosion blew out the driver's side window and shattered the windshield, tore through part of the man's hand, and at least temporarily deafened another man in the car in his left ear, WESH 2 reports.

Emergency services arrived, applied a tourniquet and say the man with the severed hand was conscious on the way to the hospital. Officials at the hospital say the hand will likely need to be amputated.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  2. Disney has been on a land-buying spree. Here's why it probably isn't a new theme park Read More

  3. SeaWorld Orlando is ending its theatrical orca shows, but they still have a long road ahead Read More

  4. Waterford Lakes' newest addition might have unforeseen consequences for Pointe Orlando Read More

  5. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith was warned at the Vatican for holding hands with his husband Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation