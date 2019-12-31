Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Deltona man partially blows off hand while lighting firework in car
By Solomon Gustavo
on Tue, Dec 31, 2019 at 2:32 PM
New Year's Eve is a night known for fireworks, but a warning: Don't light fireworks in your car. Not tonight, or ever.
Emergency officials say a Deltona man severed part of his right hand after removing the projectile from a firework and igniting the fuse while in a car.
Officials say the explosion blew out the driver's side window and shattered the windshield, tore through part of the man's hand, and at least temporarily deafened another man in the car in his left ear, WESH 2
reports.
Emergency services arrived, applied a tourniquet and say the man with the severed hand was conscious on the way to the hospital. Officials at the hospital say the hand will likely need to be amputated.
