Punk on the Patio finale happening on New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the Fleshlights

For the past four years, the Punk on the Patio series has been carrying on the tradition of floor shows established by the likes of Bar-BQ-Bar and the Social's old back-door shows. After their fourth anniversary earlier this year, though, they're hanging it up.



The final Punk on the Patio features performances from scene veterans Flashlights, along with more recent newcomers like Chalet Girl, Like Father and No Handouts. The cover includes a free drink to get you started on the celebration/commiseration.

8 p.m. | The Patio, 14 W. Washington St. (enter through 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.) | foundation-presents.com | $5