New Jersey thrash lords Overkill to spread their wings over Orlando in March

Veteran Garden State thrashers Overkill are hitting the road next year for the second leg of their "Wings Over America" tour and it includes but two Florida shows. Luckily for headbangers in the City Beautiful, one of these two shows is at the House of Blues. Accompanying Overkill on this tour is no less than infamous New Orleans cult band Exhorder.
