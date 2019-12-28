The Heard

Saturday, December 28, 2019

New Jersey thrash lords Overkill to spread their wings over Orlando in March

Posted By on Sat, Dec 28, 2019 at 10:51 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Veteran Garden State thrashers Overkill are hitting the road next year for the second leg of their "Wings Over America" tour and it includes but two Florida shows. Luckily for headbangers in the City Beautiful, one of these two shows is at the House of Blues. Accompanying Overkill on this tour is no less than infamous New Orleans cult band Exhorder.

Overkill headlines the House of Blues on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 20.


