Friday, December 27, 2019

Florida electric utility ballot measure tops 600,000 signatures

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul Florida’s electric-utility industry continue to move closer to a key threshold for getting the issue on the November 2020 ballot.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the state Division of Elections had tallied 615,968 valid petition signatures for the proposal, spearheaded by the Citizens for Energy Choices political committee. Backers need to submit 766,200 valid signatures by a Feb. 1 deadline to be eligible to go on the ballot.

Also, they need approval from the Florida Supreme Court of the proposed ballot wording. The Supreme Court heard arguments Aug. 28 but has not ruled on the amendment, which is opposed by state leaders, major business groups and current players in the utility industry.

The proposal calls for creating a “competitive” electricity market that would deregulate the way millions of residents and businesses get electricity.



