Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Jim Gaffigan brings much more than dad jokes to his post-Christmas show in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Dec 24, 2019 at 11:43 PM

Facebook claims this round of North American dates from comedian, actor and author Jim Gaffigan is called the "Secrets and Pies" tour, while the Dr. Phillips website lists it as the "Pale Tourist" tour, and y'know what? We chuckled wryly at both of them. Gaffigan has a way of poking fun at his Midwestern dad-bod persona that continually yields new material, three decades in.

Gaffigan has jokes about his kids for days, sure, but the writing deftly sidesteps the sappy, keeping it absurd and madcap and, if you must, clean. The versatility of his career is nothing but astounding – who else has a résumé that includes Super Troopers, Chappaquiddick, Law & Order, a brief stint as KFC's Colonel Sanders, appearances on Letterman, and an eponymous comedy sitcom? Come for the Hot Pockets jokes, stay to watch a master of his craft.

7 & 9:30 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $45-$65

