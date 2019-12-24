The Gist

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

A Drag Queen Christmas will sashay and sleigh the winter way

Posted By on Tue, Dec 24, 2019 at 11:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS
  • Courtesy of A Drag Queen Christmas

If you're the type to buck a list (or gender anachronisms) and be naughty during the Christmas season, a collection of contestants from the VH1 show RuPaul's Drag Race have the holiday tour for you: The Naughty Tour: A Drag Queen Christmas swings by the Plaza Live this week.

Hosted by Nina West, the show features performances that range from the magical to the hilarious with stage design and choreography that is as flamboyantly and joyously detailed as each meticulous makeup brushstroke on their beat faces. All ages are welcome. But, be warned, the show will feature adult content.

8 p.m. | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $35-$50



