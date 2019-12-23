Bloggytown

Monday, December 23, 2019

Under Florida’s new minimum wage, what will you do with your extra $200 before tax?

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
Don’t spend it all in one place, folks.

According to the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity, minimum wage in Florida is about to jump from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour on Jan. 1. The new wages will also include a minimum wage of at least $5.54 an hour for tipped employees.

Of course, all of this is absolutely meaningless for Florida’s increasing population of working poor, which means despite having a job, you are unable to pay your bills, afford healthcare or other basic necessities, and are essentially just one accident away from sliding into near irreversible poverty.

Sure, any pay increase is good, and the new wage is better than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, but this extra dime doesn’t get anyone remotely close to an actual “living wage.”
For some perspective, this bump means that the average minimum wage earner in Florida, who works 40 hours per week and 50 weeks per year, will now get an extra $200 before taxes. In other words, they’ll earn $17,120 a year instead of $16,920.



Either way, this is far below 2019’s federal poverty level of $25,750.

The only shred of hope in all of this is that Florida voters will be able to fix this embarrassing problem in November, as the proposal to gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour will finally be on the ballot.

A 2017 report from United Way found that 3.3 million households across Florida, which is almost half of Florida’s families, are classified as “working poor.”

A report in June said Orlando area minimum wage earners have to work 85 hours a week to afford cheapest apartments. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced in October that full- and part-time city employees would begin receiving a $15 minimum wage, the Sentinel reported.

Nearby, Tampa has made some worthy strides in this regard. Last August, Tampa mayor Jane Castor announced that all city employees will earn a starting salary of $15 an hour.

Now let's just do everyone else.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


