Monday, December 23, 2019

Orlando soul expatriates Fat Night to return for a double-feature at Will's Pub

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 8:15 PM

  • Photo courtesy Will's Pub/Facebook
Young soul rebels Fat Night may have left their hometown environs for the Windy City a couple of years back, but they're returning over the holidays to play not one, but two sets at Will's Pub on the night after Xmas. Don't miss out.

Fat Night play Will's Pub on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


