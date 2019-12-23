The Gist

Monday, December 23, 2019

Madame Tussauds gets sexy Santa Bieber, while Sea Life presents 'Fishmas'

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MADAME TUSSAUDS ORLANDO
  • Image via Madame Tussauds Orlando
Madame Tussauds Orlando is making sure this Christmas mommy will absolutely be wanting to kiss Santa Claus. In honor of Justin Bieber’s Under the Mistletoe album, the celebrity figure museum has decked out their Justin Bieber in a Mrs. Clau- approved Christmas outfit, sans shirt, of course.

Santa Bieber has Santa’s red pants and a matching Christmas hat. Bieber remains in his iconic pouty-faced pose that gives a peek at his Calvin Klein undergarments and all of his tattoos.

The holiday display includes a photogenic background of white Christmas trees. Bieber is standing right under the mistletoe, as his album of the same name plays throughout the display. Bieber isn’t the only celebrity figure to get in on the holiday spirit; others have received holiday outfits, including a line of festive bowties.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA SEA LIFE ORLANDO
  • Image via Sea Life Orlando
If Santa Bieber gets you too hot, you can cool down over at Sea Life Orlando, where the aquarium has been transformed into an underwater winter wonderland. Santa – the old chubby one, not the shirtless Canadian musician one – is making sure the fish are having a holly jolly good time as well. At select times, Santa and his elves take a dive into the aquariums and interact with guests. On certain days, the aquarium is also hosting story times with special readings of 'Twas the Night before Fishmas.

Don’t worry if kissing Santa Bieber will put you on the naughty list. All of the holiday offerings at Sea Life and Madame Tussauds Orlando will be around after Christmas, remaining until early January.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA SEA LIFE ORLANDO
  • Image via Sea Life Orlando
