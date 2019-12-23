Madame Tussauds gets sexy Santa Bieber, while Sea Life presents 'Fishmas'

click to enlarge
Image via Madame Tussauds Orlando
Madame Tussauds Orlando is making sure this
Christmas mommy will absolutely be wanting to kiss Santa Claus. In honor of Justin Bieber’s Under the Mistletoe
album, the celebrity figure museum has decked out their Justin Bieber in a Mrs. Clau- approved Christmas outfit, sans shirt, of course.
Santa Bieber has Santa’s red pants and a matching Christmas hat. Bieber remains in his iconic pouty-faced pose that gives a peek at his Calvin Klein undergarments and all of his tattoos.
The holiday display includes a photogenic background of white Christmas trees. Bieber is standing right under the mistletoe, as his album of the same name plays throughout the display. Bieber isn’t the only celebrity figure to get in on the holiday spirit; others have received holiday outfits, including a line of festive bowties.
Image via Sea Life Orlando
If Santa Bieber gets you too hot, you can cool down over at Sea Life Orlando
, where the aquarium has been transformed into an underwater winter wonderland. Santa – the old chubby one, not the shirtless Canadian musician one – is making sure the fish are having a holly jolly good time as well. At select times, Santa and his elves take a dive into the aquariums and interact with guests. On certain days, the aquarium is also hosting story times with special readings of 'Twas the Night before Fishmas
.
Don’t worry if kissing Santa Bieber will put you on the naughty list. All of the holiday offerings at Sea Life and Madame Tussauds Orlando
will be around after Christmas, remaining until early January.
Image via Sea Life Orlando