Saturday, December 21, 2019

Escape the holiday carols with a rockin' Guitar Solstice on Saturday

Posted By on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LUCAS BRODE
  • Photo courtesy Lucas Brode

If you need a break from the onslaught of seasonal sounds, may we interest you in a gaggle of Central Florida's finest avant-shredders and a New York heavy welcoming the Winter Solstice with guitar (dis)chords?

Coming down the chimney of Winter Park's intimate Dining Room is Lucas Brode, a masterful guitarist whose playing covers traditional structures and experimental non-forms, as capable of coaxing mind-bending emotion from a lone acoustic guitar as he is crafting storms of sound with an electric fed through an army of effects pedals.

Joining Brode on the evening will be creative music scene-mover Chris Belt (!), longtime Florida experimenter Shapes With No Names, multi-instrumentalist and improviser Colette Parisa, and Orlandoans Jonas Van Den Bossche and Syoma Klochko (both fresh from opening for Eugene Chadbourne last week). Recommended.



6:30 p.m. | The Dining Room, 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park |
facebook.com/atthediningroom | donations encouraged

