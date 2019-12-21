Chanukah on the Park gets lit on Sunday, with music and lots of food

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Sink your teeth into a jelly-filled sufganiyot doughnut and spin a dreidel while you celebrate Chanukah with Central Florida's Jewish community at the annual on the Central Park gala.

Light up the giant menorah with family and friends and dig in when Chabad of Greater Orlando serves up steamy kosher food. Enjoy live musical performances, Chassidic dancing, and the singing of the children of the Jewish Community Center. Bring the entire family out to enjoy the culture and traditions, the strolling magicians and other fun kids' activities. Chag sameach!



5 p.m. | Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park | 407-599-3399 | cityofwinterpark.org | free