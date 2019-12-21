'All Is Calm' opera at Dr. Phillips this weekend tells a Christmas tale from the trenches of WWI

During Christmas 1914, the first Christmas of World War I, German and British soldiers fighting in the trenches along the Western Front in France called an unofficial truce for the day. At several points along the front, troops walked unarmed into No Man's Land and greeted their respective combatants. Some even shared a drink or two and a chorus of "Silent Night" with their erstwhile enemies. Opera Orlando performs an intimate musical version of this true story, All Is Calm, at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater this weekend, where singers perform a capella and in the round, surrounding the audience with soaring harmonies.

