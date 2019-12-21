A powerful local voice lifts up a legend in Blue Christmas: A Tribute to Billie Holiday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Kaleigh Baker

At first glance, reviving the work of a legendary singer seems a no-brainer. Discerning music listeners, however, know it's a fraught proposition. And when you're talking about a voice as revered and inimitable as Billie Holiday, no ordinary human will do. But if anyone around here has any business even daring, it's chanteuse supreme Kaleigh Baker, one of the most naturally gifted and powerful vocalists this city has ever produced.



Backed by accomplished Orlando musician Bobby Koelble and a local company of jazz players, this wrecking ball of voice will breathe life back into Holiday's perfect and timeless standards with the sweet, hot bourbon fire that's made Kaleigh Baker a regional legend in her own right. It's a perfect holiday way to break in new restaurant and live music venue the New Standard, the rebooted look and location of Dexter's of Winter Park.

8:30 p.m. | The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-4995 | newstandardwp.com | $40-$100