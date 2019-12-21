The Heard

Saturday, December 21, 2019

The Heard

A powerful local voice lifts up a legend in Blue Christmas: A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Posted By on Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY KALEIGH BAKER
  • Photo courtesy Kaleigh Baker

At first glance, reviving the work of a legendary singer seems a no-brainer. Discerning music listeners, however, know it's a fraught proposition. And when you're talking about a voice as revered and inimitable as Billie Holiday, no ordinary human will do. But if anyone around here has any business even daring, it's chanteuse supreme Kaleigh Baker, one of the most naturally gifted and powerful vocalists this city has ever produced.

Backed by accomplished Orlando musician Bobby Koelble and a local company of jazz players, this wrecking ball of voice will breathe life back into Holiday's perfect and timeless standards with the sweet, hot bourbon fire that's made Kaleigh Baker a regional legend in her own right. It's a perfect holiday way to break in new restaurant and live music venue the New Standard, the rebooted look and location of Dexter's of Winter Park.

8:30 p.m. | The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-4995 | newstandardwp.com | $40-$100

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


