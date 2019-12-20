Snoop Dogg and Warren G. are gonna party in Orlando like it's 1994

Lest ye think that West Coast rap godfather and medical marijuana entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has not dabbled in ho-ho-holiday musics, let us dispel that notion, by reminding you of the Doggfather's "Christmas in Hollis"-worthy 1996 track "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto" or his sprawling 2008 festive full-length follow-up, Christmas in the Doghouse (boasting 20 tracks and a host of revelers including Nate Dogg and Kurupt). And yes, he sells branded Christmas sweaters as well.
We bring all of this up because his sublimely titled I Wanna Thank Me tour is ending in Orlando this weekend and it seems like as good a time as any for Snoop to dust off some of his holiday canon, and get downright, um, naughty. – MM
with Warren G. | 7 p.m. | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $59.75-$137.25
