Friday, December 20, 2019

Snoop Dogg and Warren G. are gonna party in Orlando like it's 1994

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 8:34 PM

Lest ye think that West Coast rap godfather and medical marijuana entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has not dabbled in ho-ho-holiday musics, let us dispel that notion, by reminding you of the Doggfather's "Christmas in Hollis"-worthy 1996 track "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto" or his sprawling 2008 festive full-length follow-up, Christmas in the Doghouse (boasting 20 tracks and a host of revelers including Nate Dogg and Kurupt). And yes, he sells branded Christmas sweaters as well.

We bring all of this up because his sublimely titled I Wanna Thank Me tour is ending in Orlando this weekend and it seems like as good a time as any for Snoop to dust off some of his holiday canon, and get downright, um, naughty. – MM

with Warren G. | 7 p.m. | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $59.75-$137.25

