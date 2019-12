Opera del Sol brings a Creepy Christmas Cabaret to Orlando's Iron Cow

Opera del Sol isn’t buying in to the sanitized, corporate version of Christmas this year. Instead, they’re focusing on the supernatural and weird, throwing a creepy Christmas cabaret party at Iron Cow. Writer-director Michael Knight promises a night of sinfully good holiday performances with a diabolical twist at this one-night-only event.8 p.m. Saturday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; operadelsol.org

