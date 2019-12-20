Friday, December 20, 2019
Opera del Sol brings a Creepy Christmas Cabaret to Orlando's Iron Cow
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 8:26 PM
click to enlarge
Opera del Sol isn’t buying in to the sanitized, corporate version of Christmas this year. Instead, they’re focusing on the supernatural and weird, throwing a creepy Christmas cabaret party at Iron Cow. Writer-director Michael Knight promises a night of sinfully good holiday performances with a diabolical twist at this one-night-only event.
8 p.m. Saturday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; operadelsol.org
.
Tags: Creepy Christmas Cabaret, Opera del Sol, orlando, florida, Image
.