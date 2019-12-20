The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 20, 2019

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Posted By on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

A Free Nutcracker Performance Friday Night At Lake Eola

The potential for bad weather this weekend meant they were forced to move up tonight's performance of the Nutcracker at the Walt Disney Amphitheater on Lake Eola. - LINK

Central Florida's own, Congressman Val Demmings is playing a key role in Washington recently. - LINK



How about a free outdoor showing of the Christmas classic, Elf? It's happening tonight at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando. - LINK

Local steakhouse, Bull & Bear is recognized nationally as one of our nation's best! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Bull & Bear Steakhouse makes list of top 100 restaurants in America Read More

  2. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  3. Almost two thirds of Orlando's population are now renting their homes Read More

  4. Florida moves forward with plan to import drugs from Canada Read More

  5. Boaters in Florida broke the all-time record for killing manatees this year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation