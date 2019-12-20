Friday, December 20, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Posted
By Leslye Gale
on Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 11:05 AM
click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
A Free Nutcracker Performance Friday Night At Lake Eola
The potential for bad weather this weekend meant they were forced to move up tonight's performance of the Nutcracker at the Walt Disney Amphitheater on Lake Eola. - LINK
Central Florida's own, Congressman Val Demmings is playing a key role in Washington recently. - LINK
How about a free outdoor showing of the Christmas classic, Elf? It's happening tonight at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando. - LINK
Local steakhouse, Bull & Bear is recognized nationally as one of our nation's best! - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: magic 1077, Chad & Leslye, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.