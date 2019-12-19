The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Heard

Gasparilla Music Festival to bring headliners Brandi Carlile, Portugal The Man, De La Soul and more to Central Florida in 2020

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 12:10 PM

click image Brandi Carlile - PHOTO COURTESY BRANDI CARLILE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Brandi Carlile/Facebook
  • Brandi Carlile
Gasparilla Music Festival is making a habit of bringing Grammy-winners to headline Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park, which hosted over 25,000 people in 2019.

On Thursday, the festival — set for March 7-8 — announced its initial 2020 lineup, which includes Highwoman Brandi Carlile, Portugal The Man and De La Soul.

In an email to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, festival organizers said that Carlile — a 38-year-old songwriter who won three Grammys in 2019, and is nominated for four more in 2020 — will headline Saturday, March 7. Activist indie-rock band Portugal. The Man — whose “Feel It Still” won a Grammy in 2018—headlines Sunday, March 8.

De La Soul — a pioneering hip-hop group that helped shape rap music as part of the Native Tongues collective with A Tribe Called Quest, Black Sheep and Queen Latifah — is also on the bill, which includes Long Beach rock & roll outfit Rival Sons, Farfisa-loving vintage rock outfit the Nude Party and festival scene favorite Marco Benevento.



Rising soul singer Curtis Harding is also on the bill.

Josh & the Jamtones, the Tony Tyler Trance (playing Derek and the Dominos), Photo Fire, BOTB-winning rapper Fre$h P, New Fang, Demi Nova, Visit Neptune and more are also on the bill. GMF organizers told CL that the next wave of bands will feature “about 23 additional bands.”

“We aim to roll out mid January,” organizers wrote. “Dates and times for all bands will be announced mid-January.”

A few early bird tickets were floating around at the time of writing, but advance tickets are now also available and start at $60 for a two-day GA pass. Single-day passes start at $40, and VIP tickets start at $100. More information is available via gasparillamusic.com.

Carlile, Portugal. The Man and the Nude Party were among the highlights of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival, so it's pretty rad to see the trio come all the way down to Florida for this one.

Full disclosure: From 2013-2016, this writer helped coordinate social media efforts for GMF — read about that here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  2. New study says the next wave of automation is coming for Orlando's workforce Read More

  3. Almost two thirds of Orlando's population are now renting their homes Read More

  4. U.S. House impeaches Florida man, President Donald Trump Read More

  5. As Disney opens its new Star Wars land in Orlando, another local theme park says goodbye Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation