The Groove Orient's Chuck Magid steps out on his own with album-release show at Will's Pub this weekend

Former frontman of the Orlando-based jam-rock band The Groove Orient Chuck Magid is celebrating the release of his debut EPthis Saturday at Will's Pub. The singer-songwriter, who grew up on the road with his family’s traveling carnival business, is traveling the country playing his solo tunes. Magid will be joined by Oxford Noland and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Chuck Magid, Oxford Noland and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse play Will's Pub on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12.

