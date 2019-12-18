The Heard

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The Groove Orient's Chuck Magid steps out on his own with album-release show at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 1:18 PM

Former frontman of the Orlando-based jam-rock band The Groove Orient Chuck Magid is celebrating the release of his debut EP Traveling Home this Saturday at Will's Pub. The singer-songwriter, who grew up on the road with his family’s traveling carnival business, is traveling the country playing his solo tunes. Magid will be joined by Oxford Noland and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse.

Chuck Magid, Oxford Noland and Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse play Will's Pub on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12.


