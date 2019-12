No One Knows I’m Disco, the regular disco night thrown by Tommy Mot at Stonewall (and formerly Spacebar), has come out of the closet with a new name, proudly proclaiming its love of disco. Sleazy McQueen joins Mot for a night of space disco, Italo disco, Afro disco and other subgenres, expanding your ideas of what “disco” really means. It's also a holiday party, so you're invited to wear your Christmas sweaters. Plan ahead and sign up on Eventbrite to avoid the cover charge if you really want to be disco.10 p.m. Friday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free-$5; facebook.com/stonewall.orlando

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press