Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to Orlando's Bob Carr for holiday-themed Warmer in the Winter tour

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 1:51 PM

Violinist Lindsey Stirling didn’t win the season of America’s Got Talent that she competed in, but her classical chops combined with playful dancing and electronic beats won her enough fans to make her internet-famous. Now nine years past her televised talent-show debut, Stirling is a multimillion-selling artist routinely appearing on the dance and classical charts. Her stop at the Bob Carr this week is part of her Warmer in the Winter tour, a holiday-focused marathon that ties in with her 2017 Christmas album of the same name. The show features holiday classics and originals, costumes, dancers, and plenty of charm.

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$395.73

