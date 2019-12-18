Pop violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to Orlando's Bob Carr for holiday-themed Warmer in the Winter tour

click to enlarge
Violinist Lindsey Stirling didn’t win the season of America’s Got Talent
that she competed in, but her classical chops combined with playful dancing and electronic beats won her enough fans to make her internet-famous. Now nine years past her televised talent-show debut, Stirling is a multimillion-selling artist routinely appearing on the dance and classical charts. Her stop at the Bob Carr this week is part of her Warmer in the Winter tour, a holiday-focused marathon that ties in with her 2017 Christmas album of the same name. The show features holiday classics and originals, costumes, dancers, and plenty of charm.
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $39.50-$395.73
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Bob Carr Theater
401 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
Price:
$39.50-$395.73
Holiday