Monthly Cartoons & Cereal event kicks off at Orlando's Nook on Robinson with three hours of holiday specials

The holiday special is a time-honored tradition used to boost ratings during the festive season by throwing the inevitable “Christmas is ruined!” plot into rotation before the mid-season break. The Nook is kicking off a new monthly Saturday morning cartoon watch party with a three-hour slate of holiday specials from yesteryear, paired with an all-you-can-eat cereal bar. Pinky & the Brain and Garfield are rumored to show up, but we’re hoping for an appearance by the 1985 He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special
, featuring the immortal Skeletor line, “I don’t like to feel good … I like to feel evil!” Us too, Skeletor. Us too.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| free
Film