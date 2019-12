Monthly Cartoons & Cereal event kicks off at Orlando's Nook on Robinson with three hours of holiday specials

The holiday special is a time-honored tradition used to boost ratings during the festive season by throwing the inevitable “Christmas is ruined!” plot into rotation before the mid-season break. The Nook is kicking off a new monthly Saturday morning cartoon watch party with a three-hour slate of holiday specials from yesteryear, paired with an all-you-can-eat cereal bar. Pinky & the Brain and Garfield are rumored to show up, but we’re hoping for an appearance by the 1985, featuring the immortal Skeletor line, “I don’t like to feel good … I like to feel evil!” Us too, Skeletor. Us too.10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press