For a guy who supposedly watches every little thing we do and decides whether it’s naughty or nice, then breaks into our homes to leave us rewards – while also rewarding people who definitely did not live up to his arbitrary moral standards – Santa sure seems to get an undeserved pass. But not any longer. A panel of local comedians are going to give Jolly Old St. Nick what for at the Orlando Improv. Hopefully it won’t just be a bunch of lazy fat jokes, but either way, this one is definitely not for kids.8 p.m. Wednesday; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; theimprovorlando.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press