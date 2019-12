James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, loved Christmas – enough to make three separate Christmas albums and a handful of Christmas singles at the height of his career. DJ BMF pays tribute to Brown at his annual James Brown Christmas party. BMF not only spins songs by James Brown, but also artists who sampled Brown’s works, which is basically the entire hip-hop pantheon.10 p.m. Friday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org

