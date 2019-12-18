Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Bloggytown

Bill moving through Florida Senate would require parental consent before minors could get abortions

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 12:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
A controversial proposal that would require parental consent before minors could get abortions likely will go before a key Senate committee during the first week of the 2020 legislative session, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said Tuesday.

Galvano said the Judiciary Committee is expected to consider the bill (SB 404), which was approved by the Senate Health Policy Committee last week. The session starts Jan. 14, and the Judiciary Committee is tentatively scheduled to meet Jan. 15.

Galvano said he thinks the bill will be approved by the Judiciary Committee. The House version of the bill (HB 265) is ready to be considered by the full House after the session starts.

The proposals have drawn heavy debate from abortion-rights supporters and opponents. Florida law already requires parents to be notified if their daughters plan to have abortions.



The law also provides for a judicial waiver process that allows pregnant teenagers to circumvent the requirement. But the proposals, sponsored by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, would go further by requiring parental consent, rather than notification.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Disney opens its new Star Wars land in Orlando, another local theme park says goodbye Read More

  2. Florida lawyer who filmed himself leaving a raccoon to die 20 miles offshore told to take a workshop Read More

  3. Orlando will host a Lake Eola Park rally on the eve of Trump impeachment Read More

  4. Orlando musicians and artists come together to support Jim Leatherman and family after tragic loss Read More

  5. Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin opens Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation